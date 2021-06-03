NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks

The Clippers will host the Mavericks in Game 5.

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in Los Angeles for Game 5.

The series is tied up at 2-2, and neither team has won a home game.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantastyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball