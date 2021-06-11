NBA Playoffs: Crazy Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows How Locked In He Is In Nets-Bucks Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a great start in the first quarter against the Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has had some major highlights to start the game.

Bleacher Report shared a photo of the two-time MVP from during the game, and the photo shows just how locked in the All-Star is.

The Tweet from Bleacher Report can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

