NBA Playoffs: Crazy Photo of Nets' Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass Against Bucks

Kyrie Irving and the Nets beat the Bucks in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday night during Game 1 of their series.

During the game, All-Star Kyrie Irving had an incredible pass to Kevin Durant, and the wonderful photos that caught the pass can be seen in a Twitter post below from YES Network's Michael Grady.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball