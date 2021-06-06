NBA Playoffs: Current Injury Status of Joel Embiid Before 76ers Hawks
Joel Embiid remains questionable for Game 1.
According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic on Saturday, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was questionable for Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
The Tweet from Charania can be seen below.
On Sunday morning, it appears as if Embiid's injury status is still questionable, as seen in a Tweet below from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
