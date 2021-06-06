NBA Playoffs: Current Injury Status of Joel Embiid Before 76ers Hawks

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic on Saturday, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was questionable for Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen below.

On Sunday morning, it appears as if Embiid's injury status is still questionable, as seen in a Tweet below from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

