NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker is Putting on a Show in Game 6 Between Lakers and Suns

Devin Booker has 33 points at halftime and the Suns lead the Lakers 62-41.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not doing well in Game 6 of their series with the Phoenix Suns, and if they lose on Thursday night they will be done for the season.

At halftime, the Suns lead 62-41, and Devin Booker is leading the way with 33 points in the first half.

Booker also tied the NBA record for most threes made in a quarter of a playoff game (6).

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

