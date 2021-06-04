NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker is Putting on a Show in Game 6 Between Lakers and Suns
Devin Booker has 33 points at halftime and the Suns lead the Lakers 62-41.
The Los Angeles Lakers are not doing well in Game 6 of their series with the Phoenix Suns, and if they lose on Thursday night they will be done for the season.
At halftime, the Suns lead 62-41, and Devin Booker is leading the way with 33 points in the first half.
Booker also tied the NBA record for most threes made in a quarter of a playoff game (6).
Here are some Tweets about the game below.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.