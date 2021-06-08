NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Photo in Suns Nuggets Game Looks Very Similar to Picture From NBA Bubble
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix on Monday evening in Game 1.
Devin Booker scored 21 points and dished out eight assists on Monday evening in Phoniex in the Suns 122-105 win over the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns now have a 1-0 series lead.
During the game, a photo of Booker looks remarkably similar to one snapped of him during the NBA's Bubble in Disney World in a game against the Clippers.
The striking similarities of the two photos from Monday and during the Bubble can be seen from Bleacher Report below.
The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.