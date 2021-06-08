NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Photo in Suns Nuggets Game Looks Very Similar to Picture From NBA Bubble

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix on Monday evening in Game 1.

Devin Booker scored 21 points and dished out eight assists on Monday evening in Phoniex in the Suns 122-105 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns now have a 1-0 series lead.

During the game, a photo of Booker looks remarkably similar to one snapped of him during the NBA's Bubble in Disney World in a game against the Clippers.

The striking similarities of the two photos from Monday and during the Bubble can be seen from Bleacher Report below.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball