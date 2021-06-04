NBA Playoffs: Drake is At Lakers Suns Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers are losing 62-41 at halftime to the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are leading the Los Angeles Lakers 62-41 on Thursday night during Game 6.

The game is a must-win game for the Lakers if they want to continue their season as the Suns have a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Drake is in attendance for the game in Los Angeles, and a video of him can be seen in a post below from Ben Golliver of the Washington Post (Tweet below).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball