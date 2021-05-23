NBA Playoffs: Dwight Howard Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers and Wizards Showdown
Dwight Howard and the 76ers host the Wizards on Sunday.
Dwight Howard and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Howard helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA Championship last season in the bubble, and his pre-game outfit for the first game of the playoffs this season can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' official Twitter account.
Howard, an eight-time All-Star, has carved out a role for the 76ers this season in limited minutes.
The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game can be read here.
