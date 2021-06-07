NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Gives Prediction For Clippers Jazz Series

Kendrick Perkins has the Los Angeles Clippers defeating the Utah Jazz in seven games.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs and play the Utah Jazz.

The series will start on Tuesday, and current ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave his prediction on Monday for how the series would go.

Perkins has the Clippers winning the series in seven games, and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Jazz are 4-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

