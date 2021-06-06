NBA Playoffs: Falcons' Julio Jones Trade to Titans Gets Announced Right Before Hawks and 76ers Tip Off

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 on Sunday, and before the game Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons has been traded.

The Atlanta Hawks are in Philadelphia for Game 1 against the 76ers, but Atlanta sports fans got some news about another team in Atlanta right before the game.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons has been traded to the Tennessee Titans.

The article from Rapoport can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen below.

Dan Wolken of USA Today noted the interesting timing for Atlanta sports fans in a Tweet below.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

More on the Tennessee Titans can be read here.

