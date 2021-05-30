Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz for Game 3.
The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies are tied up at 1-1 in their playoff series and play Game 3 in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday evening.

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Utah Jazz are 5.5-point road favorites in Memphis against the Grizzlies for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

