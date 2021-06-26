NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Photo Of Chance The Rapper With Giannis Antetokounmpo After Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 on Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got a greeting from Chance The Rapper after Game 2's 125-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The photo can be seen in a Tweet below from Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

Antetokounmpo had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

