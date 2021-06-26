NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo' Crazy Spin Move From This Camera Angle

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an unbelievable move in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and an incredible spin move in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series with a 125-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA posted a beautiful camera angle of the move on Twitter and the clip can be seen embedded below.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

