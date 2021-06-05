NBA Playoffs: Hawks' DeAndre Hunter Status Against 76ers

DeAndre Hunter is questionable for Game 1 against the 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to visit the 76ers in Philadelphia for Game 1 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series on Sunday afternoon but might be without one of their most important players.

Hawks forward DeAndre Hunter is questionable for Game 1, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 2.5 point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

