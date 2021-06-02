NBA Playoffs: Hawks' DeAndre Hunter Status Against Knicks

DeAndre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks is available to play on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 against the New York Knicks.

The Hawks lead the series 3-1, and a win on Wednesday sends the Knicks home for the season.

The status of Hunter for Game 5 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The New York Knicks are 1-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball