NBA Playoffs: Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Updated Injury Status Against 76ers

De'Andre Hunter will be a game-time decision against the 76ers. UPDATE: Hunter is OUT.

UPDATE: De'Andre Hunter is OUT for Game 1, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks will be a game-time decision for the first game of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers that begins in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The status of Hunter for Game 1 can be seen embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball