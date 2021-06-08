NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Kris Dunn Status Against 76ers

Kris Dunn will miss Game 2 against the 76ers on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 2 in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

The Hawks own a 1-0 series lead after beating the 76ers 128-124 in Game 1.

For Game 2, Kris Dunn has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in a post below from the Hawks.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

