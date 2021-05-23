NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Hawks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The last time the Atlanta Hawks made the NBA Playoffs was in 2017 when they had Paul Milsap and Dennis Schroder running the offense, and on Sunday in New York City against the Knicks, a new era starts.

The Trae Young led Hawks will be in the playoffs, which is the first time the franchise has been in the playoffs in four years.

The Hawks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday, and it can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

