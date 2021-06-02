Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks can end the New York Knicks season on Wednesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks can advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night with a win over the Knicks in Game 5.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Hawks.

For Wednesday, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The New York Knicks are 1-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

