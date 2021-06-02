NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Knicks
The Atlanta Hawks can end the New York Knicks season on Wednesday night.
The Atlanta Hawks can advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night with a win over the Knicks in Game 5.
The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Hawks.
For Wednesday, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The New York Knicks are 1-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 5, according to FanDuel.
