NBA Playoffs: Heat's Jimmy Butler Status for Game 1 With Bucks

Jimmy Butler will play in the Heat's first game of the playoffs against the Bucks.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed the last two games of the regular season with a back injury.

However, Butler says that he will play in their first playoff game on Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The status of Butler can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, and a post below from Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"I'm good. I'm ready to go. I'm in shape," Butler said on Thursday, per Winderman.

The Heat upset the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs in the NBA's bubble last season in Disney world. They went on to have an epic underdog run to the NBA Finals.

For Saturday's game, the Bucks are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball