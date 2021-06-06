NBA Playoffs: It's Been a Decade Since The NBA Has Done This Without Lakers' LeBron James or Warriors' Steph Curry

The NBA Finals will not feature LeBron James or Steph Curry for the first time in a decade.

At one point during the last decade, the NBA Finals had LeBron James in them eight straight years (and he made it with the Lakers last season), and Steph Curry went to the NBA Finals five consecutive seasons during the decade.

That's why this season will be the first season in a decade that does not feature Curry and or James.

The post of the incredible stat can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

