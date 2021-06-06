NBA Playoffs: It's Been a Decade Since The NBA Has Done This Without Lakers' LeBron James or Warriors' Steph Curry
The NBA Finals will not feature LeBron James or Steph Curry for the first time in a decade.
At one point during the last decade, the NBA Finals had LeBron James in them eight straight years (and he made it with the Lakers last season), and Steph Curry went to the NBA Finals five consecutive seasons during the decade.
That's why this season will be the first season in a decade that does not feature Curry and or James.
The post of the incredible stat can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.