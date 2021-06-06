NBA Playoffs: Jay-Z and Beyonce At Nets Bucks Game

Jay-Z and Beyonce are at the Nets and Bucks game on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets had an old pair of friends in the arena on Saturday night. Former part-owner Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce were at Game 1 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

A Photo of the two of them at the game can be seen in a photo from the Nets' official Twitter account below.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball