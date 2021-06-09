NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid and Danilo Gallinari Get Into Shoving Match In 76ers Hawks Game

The Hawks and 76ers got chippy on Tuesday night in Game 2.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, the two teams are currently battling it out in Game 2, and Joel Embiid and Danilo Gallinari got into a shoving match.

The video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

