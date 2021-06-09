Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid and Danilo Gallinari Get Into Shoving Match In 76ers Hawks Game

The Hawks and 76ers got chippy on Tuesday night in Game 2.
Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, the two teams are currently battling it out in Game 2, and Joel Embiid and Danilo Gallinari got into a shoving match.

The video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

