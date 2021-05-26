NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2.

The New York Knicks lost their first playoff game at Madison Square Garden in eight years 107-105 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

They will, however, get another chance at home on Wednesday.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 2-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

