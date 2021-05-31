NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status for Game 5 After Suns Loss and Injury

Anthony Davis is day-to-day, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers did not play in the second half of Game 4's 100-92 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

After Davis injured his groin, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis is day-to-day, and his status is not clear for Game 5 in Phoenix.

The two Tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen below.

The entire post-game interview can be watched here.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

