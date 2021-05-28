NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 3 With Suns

Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers play Game 3 against the Suns on Thursday.

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers are tied 1-1 in their series with the Phoenix Suns, and on Thursday night, they play Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Before the game, LeagueFits posted Kuzma's pre-game outfit, and the post from Instagram can be seen below.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

