NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Speaks About Anthony Davis After Loss to Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 4 100-92, and the Phoenix Suns have now tied up the series at 2-2.
After the game, LeBron James was asked about Anthony Davis' groin injury that kept him out for the second half.
"I don't know the severity of his groin injury," James said post-game. "I have no idea. I haven't talked to him."
James hurt his groin during the 2018-19 season (his first with the Lakers).
"I tore my groin on Christmas Day in Golden State and rehabbed, rehabbed and rehabbed until I was able to get back on the floor," he said.
James says he will not comment on Davis' specific injury until he knows the severity of the injury.
"I can only speak for my experience," he said.
The entire post-game interview can be watched here.
The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
