NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Nets' James Harden After Injury In Bucks Game

LeBron James sent off a Tweet after James Harden left the game due to injury.

After James Harden left the Nets and Bucks game due to injury, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers wished him well on Twitter (Tweet seen below).

The video of Harden leaving the game can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets announced he would not return and his status can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball