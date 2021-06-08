NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Nets' Kevin Durant During Bucks Game

Kevin Durant had 32 points in the Nets win over the Bucks.



The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 2 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Monday night.

The final score was 125-86.

Kevin Durant had 32 points, and during the game, LeBron James Tweeted about Durant.

The Tweet from James can be seen in a post below.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first-round last week to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

