NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Will Debut New Nike Shoe in Space Jam 2

LeBron James has his new movie Space Jam 2 release in theaters later in the summer.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the post-season by the Phoenix Suns last week in the first round.

Although the Lakers are done, James still has a massive summer ahead when his new movie Space Jam 2 will release in theaters.

James will also debut his new Nike basketball shoe in the movie, and a photo of the shoe can be seen in a Tweet from Nick DePaula of ESPN below.

Aaron Dodson of ESPN's The Undefeated wrote more on the shoe being debuted in the movie here.

Dodson's Tweet with the article can also be seen below.

