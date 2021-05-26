NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 on Tuesday evening.



The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 to the Phoenix Suns 99-90 on Sunday, but will get a quick chance to rebound in Game 2 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game can be watched on TNT.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns, according to FanDuel.

