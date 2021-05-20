Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: LeBron James and Lakers Against Steph Curry and Warriors Had a Massive TV Audience

The Lakers beat the Warriors 103-100 on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday evening at Staples Center.

The win makes the Lakers the seventh seed in the NBA Playoffs and has them going up against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will get a second chance on Friday when they play the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance at the eighth seed.

The game between the Warriors and Lakers had massive numbers from an audience perspective.

Marc Stein of the New York Post shared just how well the game did in drawing in viewers in a post embedded from Twitter below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

