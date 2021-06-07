NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Breaks Lakers' LeBron James Record Against Clippers

Luka Doncic scored 46 points in Game 7 against the Clippers on Sunday.

Luka Doncic went off for 46 points and 14 assists on Sunday afternoon, but the Mavericks could not hold off the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7.

The Clippers won 126-111.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), Doncic's incredible scoring game broke LeBron James' record of youngest player to ever score 40+ points in a Game 7.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

