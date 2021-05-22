NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers play Game 1 on Saturday.
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers at Staples Center for the first game of their seven-game series on Saturday afternoon.
The Mavericks will play the first two games in California before heading home to Dallas to host the Clippers.
Doncic and his pre-game outfit can be seen in a post below from the Mavericks' official Twitter account.
The Clippers are 6-point favorites over the Mavericks on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.
