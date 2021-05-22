NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup Against Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 on Saturday.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will visit Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for Game 1 of their seven-game series with the Clippers on Saturday.

The two teams pose an excellent matchup with a lot of star-power.

The Mavericks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 6-point favorites over the Mavericks on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.

