NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup Against Clippers For Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Clippers in Los Angeles for Game 7.

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-0 on the road in the series against the Clippers in Los Angeles and will look to make that record 4-0 in Game 7 on Sunday.

For the game, the Mavs have announced their starting lineup, and the lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

