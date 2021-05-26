NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup Against Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 2.
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game of their series on Saturday, winning 113-103, and they will look to grab another game in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.
For the game, the Mavericks have announced their starting lineup, and their entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Clippers are 7-point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.
