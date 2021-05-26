Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup Against Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 2.
Author:
Publish date:

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game of their series on Saturday, winning 113-103, and they will look to grab another game in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Mavericks have announced their starting lineup, and their entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 7-point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game can be read here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

