The Mavericks visit the Clippers for Game 5.

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles for Game 5.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, and neither team has won at home.

For the game, the Mavericks' starting lineup has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball