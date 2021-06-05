NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup in Potential Close Out Game Against Clippers

The Mavericks have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday with a win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, the Mavericks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

