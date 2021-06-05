Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Starting Lineup in Potential Close Out Game Against Clippers

The Mavericks have a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 against the Clippers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Dallas Mavericks will have a chance to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday with a win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, the Mavericks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

  The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference.
  The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round.
  In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

 

