NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Brooklyn Nets For Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets for Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in their second-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks will have a huge challenge ahead as Game 1 starts on Saturday night.

Before the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

