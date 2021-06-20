NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tweets About Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost in Game 7 on Saturday to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Durant had a phenomenal game and during the game Patrick Mahomes Tweeted about him.
The Brooklyn Nets were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night losing 115-111 in overtime of Game 7.
In the fourth quarter Durant hit a shot to tie the game and send the game into overtime (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Tweeted about Durant and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
The Milwaukee Bucks have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia 76ers.
