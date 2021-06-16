NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Kevin Durant The Best Player In The World

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Brooklyn on Tuesday in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

James Harden returned from injury, but had 5-points on just 1/10 shooting from the field.

Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had some high praise for Durant after the game, and the video of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

“He’s the best player in the world right now,” Antetokounmpo, who had 34-points, said of Durant.

Game 6 is in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

