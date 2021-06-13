NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wild Pre-Game Outfit Pants

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee and before the game the Bucks posted the pre-game outfit of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The photo of Antetokounmpo can be seen below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.

The Nets lead the series 2-1 heading into Sunday's Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball