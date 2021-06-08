NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: This Kevin Durant Stat Will Blow Your Mind
Kevin Durant is off to an incredible start through the first seven games of the NBA Playoffs.
Kevin Durant is off to an incredible start in the NBA Playoffs, and the Brooklyn Nets are 6-1 in large part because of Durant.
Durant's ridiculous numbers can be seen in a Tweet below from StatMuse.
StatMuse took Durant's incredible numbers a step forward and took a look at how many of his three-pointers have been contested.
The unbelievable stats can be seen below in the StatMuse Tweet.
The Nets have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
