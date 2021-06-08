NBA Playoffs: Nets Crush Bucks In Game 2
The Brooklyn Nets now have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Game 2 on Monday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.
The Nets now own a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks heading to Milwaukee later in the week.
Kevin Durant finished the night with 32 points and six assists.
Here are some Tweets about the game below.
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
