NBA Playoffs: Nets Crush Bucks In Game 2

The Brooklyn Nets destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Game 2 on Monday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The Nets now own a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks heading to Milwaukee later in the week.

Kevin Durant finished the night with 32 points and six assists.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

