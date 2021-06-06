NBA Playoffs: Nets Crush Bucks, James Harden Leaves With Injury

The Brooklyn Nets won Game 1 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Game 1 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York.

In the first quarter, they lost James Harden due to injury (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below), but they kept their foot on the gas the whole game.

Kevin Durant had 29 points, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points.

Tweets from the game can be seen below.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

