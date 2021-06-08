NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Crossover And-One On Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant had an incredible move on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 2.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks just ended the first half of their Game 2 contest in Brooklyn and Barclays Center.

Early in the game, Kevin Durant made a crossover move on Giannis Antetokounmpo, hit the shot and got fouled.

The entire sequence can be seen in a video that is posted below from the official Twitter account of the Nets.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

