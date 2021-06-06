NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Speaks About James Harden After Win Over Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Game 1 by a score of 115-107.

After the game, Kyrie Irving, who had 25 points, spoke about his teammate James Harden going down to injury.

"It went our way tonight, but obviously, we're going to feel his loss no matter what," Irving said post-game.

The full Irving presser can be watched here.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball