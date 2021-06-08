NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Speaks After Win Over Bucks

Kyrie Irving had 22 points in the Nets Game 2 win over the Bucks.

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a massive 125-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets now have a 2-0 lead in the series.

After the game, Irving spoke to reporters.

"I think we're capable of greatness every single night," Irving said. "Just depends on the approach we have coming in."

The full presser can be watched here.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

