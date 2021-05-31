NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Speaks on Celtics' Fan Who Threw Water Bottle
Kyrie Irving spoke after the Nets beat the Celtics.
Kyrie Irving had a water bottle thrown at him after he and the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 in Game 4 (video seen below from Bleacher Report).
After the game, Irving spoke about the incident.
"As a black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff is fairly difficult because you never know when it can happen or what's going to happen at the end of the game or before the game," Irving said post-game.
The entire post-game interview can be watched here.
The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
